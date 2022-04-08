L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|4
|4
|11
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|J.Turner dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lux 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|3
|12
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Joe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|000_5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|001_3
|7
|0
E_T.Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Taylor (1), Betts (1), McMahon (1), Bryant (1), Díaz (1), Blackmon (1). RBIs_Lux 2 (2), Betts (1), T.Turner (1), Grichuk (1), Iglesias (1), Blackmon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (J.Turner 2, Betts 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz, Cron, Joe, Bryant). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grichuk 2, Díaz.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|78
|3.60
|Graterol, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Treinen, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Hudson, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|9.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|74
|12.27
|Kinley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|0.00
|Goudeau
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Lawrence
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Goudeau 3-0. HBP_Freeland (Freeman). WP_Hudson, Freeland, Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:09. A_48,627 (50,445).
