Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 7:35 pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 8 4 4 11
Betts rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .333
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .200
J.Turner dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Muncy 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Smith c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Taylor lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lux 2b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .500
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 3 3 12
Blackmon rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .200
Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250
Joe dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Díaz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Los Angeles 000 500 000_5 8 1
Colorado 020 000 001_3 7 0

E_T.Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Taylor (1), Betts (1), McMahon (1), Bryant (1), Díaz (1), Blackmon (1). RBIs_Lux 2 (2), Betts (1), T.Turner (1), Grichuk (1), Iglesias (1), Blackmon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (J.Turner 2, Betts 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz, Cron, Joe, Bryant). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grichuk 2, Díaz.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 2 5 78 3.60
Graterol, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Treinen, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Hudson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 0.00
Kimbrel, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 9.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 2 6 74 12.27
Kinley 1 2 0 0 2 1 30 0.00
Goudeau 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00
Lawrence 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Goudeau 3-0. HBP_Freeland (Freeman). WP_Hudson, Freeland, Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:09. A_48,627 (50,445).

