L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|7
|6
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.208
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.167
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.351
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|1-Azocar pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|b-Alfaro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.388
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|301_6
|8
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a- for Azocar in the 8th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 8th.
1-ran for Voit in the 6th.
E_Muncy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Betts (1), off Martinez; Muncy (2), off Martinez; Betts (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Betts 2 (5), Muncy 3 (7), J.Turner (7), Myers (5). SB_Freeman (1), Betts (2). SF_J.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Kim). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Diego 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_J.Turner.
DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Profar, Cronenworth, Profar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|75
|3.00
|Hudson, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.84
|Bickford
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Vesia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|102
|4.30
|Crismatt
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|2.08
|Hill
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
|Lamet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|Stammen
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|4.50
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Hill 1-1, Lamet 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:25. A_44,482 (40,209).
