L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 1:21 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 7 6
Betts rf 3 3 2 2 2 0 .208
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .346
T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .283
Muncy 3b 3 1 2 3 2 1 .167
J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .213
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .316
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 4 1 3 10
Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .351
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
1-Azocar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071
b-Alfaro ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Profar lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .238
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .388
Myers rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .174
Kim ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .200
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Los Angeles 000 020 301_6 8 1
San Diego 010 000 000_1 4 0

a- for Azocar in the 8th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 8th.

1-ran for Voit in the 6th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Betts (1), off Martinez; Muncy (2), off Martinez; Betts (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Betts 2 (5), Muncy 3 (7), J.Turner (7), Myers (5). SB_Freeman (1), Betts (2). SF_J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Kim). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_J.Turner.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Profar, Cronenworth, Profar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 6 75 3.00
Hudson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.84
Bickford 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Price 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.93
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 0-2 4 2-3 4 2 2 5 4 102 4.30
Crismatt 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 29 2.08
Hill 0 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.75
Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.69
Stammen 2 1 1 1 0 2 31 4.50

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Hill 1-1, Lamet 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:25. A_44,482 (40,209).

