L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 7 6 Betts rf 3 3 2 2 2 0 .208 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .346 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .283 Muncy 3b 3 1 2 3 2 1 .167 J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .213 Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .316 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 4 1 3 10 Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .351 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 1-Azocar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 b-Alfaro ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Profar lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .238 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .388 Myers rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .174 Kim ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Los Angeles 000 020 301_6 8 1 San Diego 010 000 000_1 4 0

a- for Azocar in the 8th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 8th.

1-ran for Voit in the 6th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Betts (1), off Martinez; Muncy (2), off Martinez; Betts (2), off Stammen. RBIs_Betts 2 (5), Muncy 3 (7), J.Turner (7), Myers (5). SB_Freeman (1), Betts (2). SF_J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Kim). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Myers. GIDP_J.Turner.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer; Profar, Cronenworth, Profar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 6 75 3.00 Hudson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.84 Bickford 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Price 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.93

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 0-2 4 2-3 4 2 2 5 4 102 4.30 Crismatt 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 29 2.08 Hill 0 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.75 Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.69 Stammen 2 1 1 1 0 2 31 4.50

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Hill 1-1, Lamet 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:25. A_44,482 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.