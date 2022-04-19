Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 4 0 12
Albies 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .213
Olson 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .452
Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .273
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Duvall cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .238
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Arcia lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267
a-Rosario ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .065
Heredia rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 7 7
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .189
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .325
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 3 0 2 .310
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152
J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243
Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278
Ríos dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231
Lux lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Atlanta 000 013 000_4 10 0
Los Angeles 100 500 01x_7 7 0

a-doubled for Arcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Olson (5), Riley (4), Rosario (1), J.Turner (2), T.Turner (1), Bellinger (2). HR_Heredia (1), off Kershaw; Albies (5), off Kershaw; Freeman (1), off Ynoa; Bellinger (2), off Stephens. RBIs_Heredia (2), Albies (9), Duvall (7), d’Arnaud (5), Freeman (5), Bellinger 2 (3), Ríos (1), T.Turner 3 (10). SB_T.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Duvall); Los Angeles 6 (Lux 2, Muncy 3, Freeman). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Duvall, Bellinger, Betts. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 0-2 3 2-3 4 5 5 4 4 75 13.50
Newcomb 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 36 7.20
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.93
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 4.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 2-0 5 6 4 4 0 7 87 3.00
Graterol, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Hudson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Bickford, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Kimbrel, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-2, Graterol 2-2. WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:14. A_52,052 (56,000).

Top Stories