L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 0 12 Albies 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .213 Olson 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .452 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .273 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Duvall cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .238 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Arcia lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267 a-Rosario ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .065 Heredia rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 7 7 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .189 Freeman 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .325 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 3 0 2 .310 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152 J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278 Ríos dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231 Lux lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276

Atlanta 000 013 000_4 10 0 Los Angeles 100 500 01x_7 7 0

a-doubled for Arcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Olson (5), Riley (4), Rosario (1), J.Turner (2), T.Turner (1), Bellinger (2). HR_Heredia (1), off Kershaw; Albies (5), off Kershaw; Freeman (1), off Ynoa; Bellinger (2), off Stephens. RBIs_Heredia (2), Albies (9), Duvall (7), d’Arnaud (5), Freeman (5), Bellinger 2 (3), Ríos (1), T.Turner 3 (10). SB_T.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Duvall); Los Angeles 6 (Lux 2, Muncy 3, Freeman). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Duvall, Bellinger, Betts. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 0-2 3 2-3 4 5 5 4 4 75 13.50 Newcomb 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 36 7.20 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.93 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 4.50

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 2-0 5 6 4 4 0 7 87 3.00 Graterol, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Hudson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Bickford, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Kimbrel, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-2, Graterol 2-2. WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:14. A_52,052 (56,000).

