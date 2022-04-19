L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|0
|12
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.452
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Arcia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.189
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.325
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Ríos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Atlanta
|000
|013
|000_4
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|500
|01x_7
|7
|0
a-doubled for Arcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Olson (5), Riley (4), Rosario (1), J.Turner (2), T.Turner (1), Bellinger (2). HR_Heredia (1), off Kershaw; Albies (5), off Kershaw; Freeman (1), off Ynoa; Bellinger (2), off Stephens. RBIs_Heredia (2), Albies (9), Duvall (7), d’Arnaud (5), Freeman (5), Bellinger 2 (3), Ríos (1), T.Turner 3 (10). SB_T.Turner (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Duvall); Los Angeles 6 (Lux 2, Muncy 3, Freeman). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Duvall, Bellinger, Betts. GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|75
|13.50
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|7.20
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.93
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 2-0
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|87
|3.00
|Graterol, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Hudson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Bickford, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Newcomb 2-2, Graterol 2-2. WP_Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:14. A_52,052 (56,000).
