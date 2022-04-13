Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 1:24 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 8 6 Totals 33 2 5 1
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Buxton cf 5 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 0
T.Turner ss 5 1 1 1 Gordon ph-ss 0 1 0 0
Muncy 3b 2 1 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Turner dh 4 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Smith c 5 1 1 2 Kirilloff lf 2 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0
Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 1 2 1
Lux 2b 4 0 2 2 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Celestino lf 1 0 0 0
Arraez ph-3b 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 010 060 7
Minnesota 000 010 010 2

E_T.Turner (2), Arraez (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lux (1), Freeman (1), W.Smith (1), Correa 2 (2), Kepler (1). 3B_Taylor (1). SB_Bellinger 2 (2), Taylor (1). SF_Lux (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 4 1-3 3 1 0 0 5
Graterol 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Price 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hudson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleavinger 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Phillips 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Archer 4 2 0 0 0 3
Winder 1 0 1 1 2 1
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
J.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Thielbar 0 1 3 3 2 0
Romero 1 4 2 1 0 3
Cotton 1 0 0 0 3 1

Pagán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Heaney (Sanó). WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_4:00. A_16,732 (38,544).

