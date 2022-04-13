L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Los Angeles Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 8 6 Totals 33 2 5 1 Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 0 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 1 Gordon ph-ss 0 1 0 0 Muncy 3b 2 1 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Turner dh 4 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 5 1 1 2 Kirilloff lf 2 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 1 2 1 Lux 2b 4 0 2 2 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 Celestino lf 1 0 0 0 Arraez ph-3b 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 010 060 — 7 Minnesota 000 010 010 — 2

E_T.Turner (2), Arraez (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Minnesota 8. 2B_Lux (1), Freeman (1), W.Smith (1), Correa 2 (2), Kepler (1). 3B_Taylor (1). SB_Bellinger 2 (2), Taylor (1). SF_Lux (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Heaney 4 1-3 3 1 0 0 5 Graterol 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Price 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hudson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleavinger 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Phillips 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Archer 4 2 0 0 0 3 Winder 1 0 1 1 2 1 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 J.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Thielbar 0 1 3 3 2 0 Romero 1 4 2 1 0 3 Cotton 1 0 0 0 3 1

Pagán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Heaney (Sanó). WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_4:00. A_16,732 (38,544).

