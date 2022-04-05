Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination.

James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday.

Another one of the Lakers’ stars — forward Anthony Davis — is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot.

LA has lost six straight games and has a 31-47 record. They’re two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from the postseason.

The Suns have already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record. Phoenix also eliminated the Lakers from last year’s playoffs, beating them in six games in the first round.

___

