Lindor homers from both sides, Mets pound D-backs 10-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.

Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center field after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.

Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings.

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million shortstop followed Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

TWINS 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston.

Luis Arraez and Gary Sánchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.

Ryan (1-1) kept the Red Sox off balance with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (0-2) lasted only two innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Twins leadoff batter Byron Buxton left with a right knee injury after his leg got caught underneath him while sliding into second on a first-inning double.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.