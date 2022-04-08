Lorient hits 6 goals against Saint-Etienne in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lorient conceded two early goals before thrashing Saint-Etienne 6-2 in the French league to move four points clear of the relegation zone on Friday.

Mali striker Ibrahima Kone and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi both scored twice for Lorient.

Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga opened the scoring by heading home a cross in the fourth minute. Arnaud Nordin doubled the lead for the visitors in the 22nd with an angled strike into the bottom corner.

Moffi pulled one back by converting a penalty in the 42nd after Saint-Etienne wing back Timothee Kolodziejczak brought down Houboulang Mendes. Kone equalized on the stroke of halftime by converting a cross from Mendes.

Lorient took a 3-2 lead in the 61st when Enzo Le Fee collected a through ball from Armand Lauriente to beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni. Kone received a pass from Moffi to make it 4-2 in the 65th.

Kone has already scored five goals since joining from Norwegian club Sarpsborg during the winter transfer window.

Nothing went Saint-Etienne’s way in the second half as the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 68th when Yvan Neyou received a second yellow card.

Lorient rounded off the scoring with a curling shot from Moffi in the 86th and a strike into the top corner from substitute Quentin Boisgard in the 90th.

Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone, one point from safety. Midfielder Mahdi Camara was dropped from the Saint-Etienne squad and suspended for five days for physically assaulting a teammate.

Saint-Etienne was last relegated in 2001 before returning to the top flight in 2004.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.