Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rodriguez, 1 (Arango), 24th minute; 2, Orlando City, Pato, 2 (Kara), 36th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Murillo, 1, 38th; 4, Orlando City, Moutinho, 1 (Pereyra), 45th.
Second Half_5, Los Angeles FC, Sanchez, 1, 51st; 6, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 2 (Murillo), 90th+3.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Ginella, Los Angeles FC, 10th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 13th; Araujo, Orlando City, 31st; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 59th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 71st; Fall, Los Angeles FC, 77th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Kevin Klinger, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Francisco Ginella (Jose Cifuentes, 46th), Ryan Hollingshead, Brian Rodriguez (Danny Musovski, 89th), Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Kwadwo Opoku, 64th), Latif Blessing (Kellyn Acosta, 74th), Carlos Vela (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 74th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos (Rodrigo Schlegel, 17th), Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 72nd); Cesar Araujo (Benji Michel, 72nd), Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres (Silvester Van der Water, 83rd); Ercan Kara (Tesho Akindele, 83rd), Alexandre Pato.
