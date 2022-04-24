Trending:
Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 12:48 am
Nashville 0 0 0
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 1 (Williams), 86th minute.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Joveljic, Los Angeles Galaxy, 88th; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 89th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_John Griggs.

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 77th), Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 87th), Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 88th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez, Marky Delgado, Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 58th), Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Dejan Joveljic, 77th), Chicharito (Sacha Kljestan, 90th), Raheem Edwards.

