Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 5 (Grandsir), 13th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Coulibaly Sega, 1 (Grandsir), 31st.
Second Half_3, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 1 (Arango), 79th.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 37th; Hollingshead, Los Angeles FC, 49th; Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Williams, Los Angeles Galaxy, 70th; Leerdam, Los Angeles Galaxy, 85th; Costa, Los Angeles Galaxy, 86th; Alvarez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 89th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 90th+5; Arango, Los Angeles FC, 90th+11; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 92nd.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Logan Brown, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 66th), Ryan Hollingshead, Brian Rodriguez (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 10th), Ilie Sanchez; Kwadwo Opoku (Cristian Arango, 66th), Carlos Vela.
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo (Sacha Kljestan, 59th), Coulibaly Sega, Kelvin Leerdam, Derrick Williams (Nick DePuy, 76th); Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 59th), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Kevin Cabral, 67th); Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 76th), Raheem Edwards.
