Sports News

LPGA Money Leaders

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 3:01 pm
Through April 25

Trn Money
1. Jennifer Kupcho 8 $845,842
2. Celine Boutier 8 $574,321
3. Danielle Kang 8 $554,040
4. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946
5. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 7 $530,393
6. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431
7. Brooke M. Henderson 7 $468,555
8. Atthaya Thitikul 8 $457,448
9. Lydia Ko 6 $441,633
10. Nasa Hataoka 9 $406,606
11. Lexi Thompson 4 $404,278
12. Hinako Shibuno 6 $384,451
13. Patty Tavatanakit 7 $352,110
14. Jin Young Ko 4 $346,968
15. Minjee Lee 5 $344,735
16. Xiyu Lin 7 $336,405
17. Leona Maguire 8 $329,679
18. Hannah Green 6 $322,489
19. Yuka Saso 8 $312,055
20. Hye-Jin Choi 6 $306,195
21. In Gee Chun 8 $272,591
22. Madelene Sagstrom 8 $238,547
23. Inbee Park 8 $222,433
24. Amy Yang 7 $221,484
25. Ryann O’Toole 7 $217,538
26. Sarah Schmelzel 8 $207,206
27. Charley Hull 6 $201,887
28. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361
29. Na Rin An 6 $193,098
30. Georgia Hall 6 $186,434
31. Alison Lee 8 $177,267
32. Pajaree Anannarukarn 9 $176,249
33. Stacy Lewis 8 $163,147
34. Brittany Altomare 8 $161,224
35. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927
36. Marina Alex 7 $144,704
37. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449
38. Ashleigh Buhai 7 $118,458
39. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 6 $114,340
40. A Lim Kim 8 $110,193
41. Chella Choi 6 $109,745
42. Ariya Jutanugarn 9 $106,442
43. Sei Young Kim 4 $105,314
44. Matilda Castren 8 $105,073
45. Perrine Delacour 8 $98,745
46. Pauline Roussin-Bourchard 6 $95,628
47. Ayaka Furue 7 $92,166
48. Stephanie Meadow 6 $86,571
49. Caroline Masson 7 $85,101
50. Moriya Jutanugarn 9 $85,042

Sports News

