LPGA Money Leaders

Through April 25
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|8
|$845,842
|2.
|Celine Boutier
|8
|$574,321
|3.
|Danielle Kang
|8
|$554,040
|4.
|Jessica Korda
|4
|$541,946
|5.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|7
|$530,393
|6.
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|$487,431
|7.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|7
|$468,555
|8.
|Atthaya Thitikul
|8
|$457,448
|9.
|Lydia Ko
|6
|$441,633
|10.
|Nasa Hataoka
|9
|$406,606
|11.
|Lexi Thompson
|4
|$404,278
|12.
|Hinako Shibuno
|6
|$384,451
|13.
|Patty Tavatanakit
|7
|$352,110
|14.
|Jin Young Ko
|4
|$346,968
|15.
|Minjee Lee
|5
|$344,735
|16.
|Xiyu Lin
|7
|$336,405
|17.
|Leona Maguire
|8
|$329,679
|18.
|Hannah Green
|6
|$322,489
|19.
|Yuka Saso
|8
|$312,055
|20.
|Hye-Jin Choi
|6
|$306,195
|21.
|In Gee Chun
|8
|$272,591
|22.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|8
|$238,547
|23.
|Inbee Park
|8
|$222,433
|24.
|Amy Yang
|7
|$221,484
|25.
|Ryann O’Toole
|7
|$217,538
|26.
|Sarah Schmelzel
|8
|$207,206
|27.
|Charley Hull
|6
|$201,887
|28.
|Gaby Lopez
|9
|$196,361
|29.
|Na Rin An
|6
|$193,098
|30.
|Georgia Hall
|6
|$186,434
|31.
|Alison Lee
|8
|$177,267
|32.
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|9
|$176,249
|33.
|Stacy Lewis
|8
|$163,147
|34.
|Brittany Altomare
|8
|$161,224
|35.
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6
|$157,927
|36.
|Marina Alex
|7
|$144,704
|37.
|Nelly Korda
|3
|$130,449
|38.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|7
|$118,458
|39.
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|6
|$114,340
|40.
|A Lim Kim
|8
|$110,193
|41.
|Chella Choi
|6
|$109,745
|42.
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|9
|$106,442
|43.
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|$105,314
|44.
|Matilda Castren
|8
|$105,073
|45.
|Perrine Delacour
|8
|$98,745
|46.
|Pauline Roussin-Bourchard
|6
|$95,628
|47.
|Ayaka Furue
|7
|$92,166
|48.
|Stephanie Meadow
|6
|$86,571
|49.
|Caroline Masson
|7
|$85,101
|50.
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|9
|$85,042
