LPGA Money Leaders

Through April 25

Trn Money 1. Jennifer Kupcho 8 $845,842 2. Celine Boutier 8 $574,321 3. Danielle Kang 8 $554,040 4. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946 5. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 7 $530,393 6. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431 7. Brooke M. Henderson 7 $468,555 8. Atthaya Thitikul 8 $457,448 9. Lydia Ko 6 $441,633 10. Nasa Hataoka 9 $406,606 11. Lexi Thompson 4 $404,278 12. Hinako Shibuno 6 $384,451 13. Patty Tavatanakit 7 $352,110 14. Jin Young Ko 4 $346,968 15. Minjee Lee 5 $344,735 16. Xiyu Lin 7 $336,405 17. Leona Maguire 8 $329,679 18. Hannah Green 6 $322,489 19. Yuka Saso 8 $312,055 20. Hye-Jin Choi 6 $306,195 21. In Gee Chun 8 $272,591 22. Madelene Sagstrom 8 $238,547 23. Inbee Park 8 $222,433 24. Amy Yang 7 $221,484 25. Ryann O’Toole 7 $217,538 26. Sarah Schmelzel 8 $207,206 27. Charley Hull 6 $201,887 28. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361 29. Na Rin An 6 $193,098 30. Georgia Hall 6 $186,434 31. Alison Lee 8 $177,267 32. Pajaree Anannarukarn 9 $176,249 33. Stacy Lewis 8 $163,147 34. Brittany Altomare 8 $161,224 35. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927 36. Marina Alex 7 $144,704 37. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449 38. Ashleigh Buhai 7 $118,458 39. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 6 $114,340 40. A Lim Kim 8 $110,193 41. Chella Choi 6 $109,745 42. Ariya Jutanugarn 9 $106,442 43. Sei Young Kim 4 $105,314 44. Matilda Castren 8 $105,073 45. Perrine Delacour 8 $98,745 46. Pauline Roussin-Bourchard 6 $95,628 47. Ayaka Furue 7 $92,166 48. Stephanie Meadow 6 $86,571 49. Caroline Masson 7 $85,101 50. Moriya Jutanugarn 9 $85,042

