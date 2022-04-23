Lyon beats Montpellier 5-2 to stay in Europe race

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon pulled within four points of a Europa Conference League playoff spot by downing Montpellier 5-2 in the French league on Saturday.

Moussa Dembele notched his 16th league goal to give Lyon the lead with a strike into the far corner in the 26th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes doubled the lead with a curling free kick in the 43rd that hit the bar before bouncing in off goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Lyon blew the lead in injury time of the first half. Montpellier captain Teji Savanier fed Elye Wahi, who beat goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck. A few moments later, Savanier converted a penalty after a cross from Wahi hit Thiago Mendes’ arm.

The hosts recaptured the lead with a low shot from Houssem Aouar in the 64th. Then Cameroon forward Karl Toko Ekambi made it 4-2 and Aouar completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Lyon’s injury crisis worsened after center back Damien da Silva suffered a leg injury to join on the sidelines goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, defenders Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois and Sinaly Diomande, midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Maxence Caqueret, and forward Rayan Cherki.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a draw with Lens later Saturday to clinch a record-tying 10th league title. Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne hosted Monaco, which was also chasing a European spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.