NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arenado, St. Louis, .433; Suzuki, Chicago, .429; Olson, Atlanta, .421; Hosmer, San Diego, .378; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .371; Joe, Colorado, .359; M.Machado, San Diego, .354; Bell, Washington, .350; Belt, San Francisco, .345; Happ, Chicago, .345.

RUNS_M.Machado, San Diego, 10; Arenado, St. Louis, 9; Bell, Washington, 9; Estrada, San Francisco, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Lindor, New York, 9; Lux, Los Angeles, 9; Suzuki, Chicago, 9; 6 tied at 8.

RBI_Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 7 tied at 8.

HITS_M.Machado, San Diego, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 16; Bell, Washington, 14; Hosmer, San Diego, 14; Joe, Colorado, 14; Ozuna, Atlanta, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 13; 7 tied at 12.

DOUBLES_Arenado, St. Louis, 5; E.Escobar, New York, 5; Hosmer, San Diego, 5; M.Machado, San Diego, 5; Wisdom, Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Chisholm Jr., Miami, 2; J.Sánchez, Miami, 2; Wong, Milwaukee, 2; 14 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; Edman, St. Louis, 3; Belt, San Francisco, 3; Profar, San Diego, 3; Lindor, New York, 3; Soto, Washington, 3; Alonso, New York, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Duggar, San Francisco, 3; M.Machado, San Diego, 3; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 2; Jankowski, New York, 2; Lindor, New York, 2; Lux, Los Angeles, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; McCutchen, Milwaukee, 2; J.Peterson, Milwaukee, 2; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 2; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 2.

PITCHING_Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; Manaea, San Diego, 2-1; 13 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Crowe, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Heaney, Los Angeles, 0.00; M.Kelly, Arizona, 0.00; Megill, New York, 0.00; Smyly, Chicago, 0.00; K.Thompson, Chicago, 0.00; Bassitt, New York, 0.75; Carrasco, New York, 0.84; Kuhl, Colorado, 0.87; López, Miami, 0.87.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, San Francisco, 21; Manaea, San Diego, 19; Hendricks, Chicago, 17; Gibson, Philadelphia, 16; Heaney, Los Angeles, 16; Mahle, Cincinnati, 16; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 16; Wright, Atlanta, 15; Bassitt, New York, 14; Musgrove, San Diego, 14.

