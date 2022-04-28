AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .397; Benintendi, Kansas City, .379; France, Seattle, .365; Trout, Los Angeles, .365; Ramírez, Cleveland, .353; J.Crawford, Seattle, .343; N.Lowe, Texas, .343; Kwan, Cleveland, .341; Arraez, Minnesota, .333; Grossman, Detroit, .327.
RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13; Frazier, Seattle, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Ward, Los Angeles, 13; Bogaerts, Boston, 12; A.García, Texas, 12; Springer, Toronto, 12.
RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Brown, Oakland, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12.
HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; J.Crawford, Seattle, 23; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; Benintendi, Kansas City, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21.
DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 8; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Gurriel, Houston, 7; K.Hernández, Boston, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6.
TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 8; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; 10 tied at 3.
PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Wacha, Boston, 2-0; L.Severino, New York, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; M.King, New York, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0.
ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.35; Wacha, Boston, 1.77; Verlander, Houston, 1.90; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.46; Keller, Kansas City, 2.55; Montgomery, New York, 2.70; Ober, Minnesota, 2.75.
STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Cease, Chicago, 28; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Ryan, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Bieber, Cleveland, 22; Gilbert, Seattle, 22.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.