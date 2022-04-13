Man City fends off Atlético, reaches Champions League semis

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw Wednesday to return to the Champions League semifinals and keep alive its hopes of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time.

City advanced thanks to its 1-0 win in the first leg last week.

In the end, it was Pep Guardiola getting the best of Diego Simeone in the battle of styles between City’s offensive-minded tactics and Atlético’s more cautious approach.

Atlético’s attack struggled again and the Spanish club managed only two attempts on target after having none in the first leg.

The hosts played the final minutes a man down after defender Felipe was sent off for kicking an opponent. The benches had been cleared a few moments earlier as Atlético’s players appeared upset with City’s attempt to waste time.

Runner-up last year, City will next face Real Madrid, which eliminated defending champion Chelsea on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

In the other quarterfinal on Wednesday, Liverpool advanced past Benfica to set up a semifinal against Villarreal, the modest Spanish club that eliminated Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Atlético was able to have the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at full capacity after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday accepted the club’s appeal to overturn UEFA’s closure of a 5,000-seat section as punishment for a fan’s Nazi salute in the first leg in England.

The club was trying to reach the semifinals for the first time in five years.

