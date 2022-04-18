Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

On Air: Business of Government Hour
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on the way to the club’s training ground but was unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool in the Premier League, manager Ralf Rangnick said Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and “was OK,” said Rangnick, who was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

“That’s why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow,” Rangnick added.

United would be tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification with a win at Liverpool, which starts the match a point behind leader Manchester City.

Top Stories