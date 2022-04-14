Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18.

Matthews — with 58 goals and 43 assists — became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94.

Nylander had his 29th and 30th goals. Mitch Marner also had an assist to hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career.

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto.

John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington. The Capitals had won four in a row.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories