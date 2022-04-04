Trending:
Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 8:37 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Barrosa cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Ti.Tawa 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 1 0 0 0
Dvidson 3b 2 1 1 0 T.Frnce 1b 3 0 1 0
Corniel 2b 2 0 0 0 Shaffer 1b 1 1 1 2
Grterol c 3 0 0 0 J.Wnker dh 3 0 1 0
M.Grcia c 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez dh 1 0 0 0
Cstillo 1b 4 1 2 2 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz lf 3 1 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 1 1 1 1
L.Perez lf 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Enrquez rf 4 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 1 1 1 0
Frnndez ss 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez cf 2 1 1 0
Cntcllo dh 2 0 2 1 Hmilton cf 1 0 0 1
Kelenic lf 2 1 1 2
Ab.Toro lf 1 0 0 0
T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0
Izt Jr. 2b 0 1 0 0
Arizona 010 100 100 3
Seattle 000 000 42(x) 6

E_Moore (2). DP_Arizona 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Davidson (2), Diaz (3). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Castillo (1), Sheaffer (1), Souza Jr. (3), Kelenic (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Smith 5 1 0 0 3 3
Stumpo H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Smith L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 6 6 6 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales 6 4 2 2 0 5
Castillo W, 1-0 1 2 1 0 0 3
Munoz H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Festa S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Conticello by_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Libka.

T_2:21. A_4267

