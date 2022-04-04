Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|Barrosa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ti.Tawa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corniel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaffer 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grterol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wnker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Perez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Enrquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frnndez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cntcllo dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hmilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelenic lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ab.Toro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Izt Jr. 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|100
|100
|–
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|42(x)
|–
|6
E_Moore (2). DP_Arizona 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Davidson (2), Diaz (3). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Castillo (1), Sheaffer (1), Souza Jr. (3), Kelenic (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Stumpo H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Castillo W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Munoz H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Festa S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Conticello by_Gonzales.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Libka.
T_2:21. A_4267
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.