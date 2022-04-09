On Air: Issues in the News
Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:55 am
Seattle Mariners (1-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Twins averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.6 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

