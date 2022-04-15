Mariners host the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (4-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-3)

Seattle; Friday, 9:42 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .303 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Astros scored 5.3 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

