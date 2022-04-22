Trending:
Mariners host the Royals to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (5-6, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-5, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-1, 1.38 ERA, .62 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Royals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Seattle has a 4-2 record in home games and a 7-5 record overall. The Mariners are 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 5-6 overall and 5-5 at home. The Royals have a 3-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with a .356 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI. Adam Frazier is 14-for-39 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has a double and four home runs for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-35 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

