Mariners look to avoid series sweep against the White Sox

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (2-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-1)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, seven strikeouts); White Sox: Jimmy Lambert (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -112, Mariners -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox pitching staff had a collective 3.73 ERA last season while averaging 10.2 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .688 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (left ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (lower back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

