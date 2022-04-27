Mariners look to extend win streak, take on the Rays

Seattle Mariners (11-6, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 6-5 in home games and 9-8 overall. The Rays have gone 1-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 7-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi is third on the Rays with a .357 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Wander Franco is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France leads the Mariners with five home runs while slugging .632. Adam Frazier is 13-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (left biceps strain), Jeffrey Springs: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

