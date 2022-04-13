Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners place RHP Romo on IL with shoulder inflammation

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 6:22 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old right-hander also tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins in his Mariners debut on Saturday.

Romo finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with Seattle last month.

Right-hander Matt Koch was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Casey Sadler was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Sadler is out for the season because of shoulder surgery.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Koch signed a minor league deal with Seattle on March 10. He is 6-6 with a 4.88 ERA and one save in 36 big league games, last appearing in the majors in 2019 with Arizona.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories