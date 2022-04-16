Mariners play the Astros after Frazier’s 4-hit game

Houston Astros (4-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.