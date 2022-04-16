Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Houston Astros (4-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories