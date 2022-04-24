Mariners play the Royals after France’s 5-hit game

Kansas City Royals (5-8, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-6, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, one strikeout); Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Royals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals after Ty France had five hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Seattle has a 6-2 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Kansas City is 5-5 at home and 5-8 overall. The Royals have a 5-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: France has three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). Hunter Dozier is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

