Marlins host the Phillies in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Miami Marlins (1-4)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-0, .00 ERA, .29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233 and slugging .372.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Phillies pitching staff put up a 4.39 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories