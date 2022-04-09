Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

MADRID (AP) — Daniel Martínez of Colombia won the six-day Basque Country Tour after he snatched the lead from Remco Evenepoel on Saturday’s final stage.

Evenepoel held a slim advantage of two seconds over Martínez after taking the lead from Primoz Roglic on Friday.

But the Belgian struggled on the final climb of the race as Ineos rider Martínez held off the other challengers to win the title.

Martínez finished the mountainous 143-kilometer (89-mile) stage from Eibar to Arrate fourth, just behind stage winner Ion Izagirre.

Izagirre finished runner-up in the race at 11 seconds behind Martínez. Aleksandr Vlasov completed the podium.

Evenepoel was fourth and Roglic eighth.

