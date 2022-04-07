Masters Leaders Cards

Thursday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. First Round

Par out 454 343 454-36 Sungjae Im 343 343 354-32 Cameron Smith 654 332 443-34 Danny Willett 544 344 443-35 Joaquin Niemann 553 243 452-33 Scottie Scheffler 454 343 443-34 Dustin Johnson 444 343 353-33 Tiger Woods 453 342 464-36

Par in 443 545 344-36—72 Sungjae Im 553 344 344-35—67 Cameron Smith 442 534 246-34—68 Danny Willett 443 444 344-34—69 Joaquin Niemann 543 445 344-36—69 Scottie Scheffler 442 545 335-35—69 Dustin Johnson 343 545 335-36—69 Tiger Woods 443 455 244-35—71

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.