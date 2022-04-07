Masters Leaders Cards

Trending:
The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 8:06 pm
Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
First Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Sungjae Im 343 343 354-32
Cameron Smith 654 332 443-34
Danny Willett 544 344 443-35
Joaquin Niemann 553 243 452-33
Scottie Scheffler 454 343 443-34
Dustin Johnson 444 343 353-33
Tiger Woods 453 342 464-36
Par in 443 545 344-36—72
Sungjae Im 553 344 344-35—67
Cameron Smith 442 534 246-34—68
Danny Willett 443 444 344-34—69
Joaquin Niemann 543 445 344-36—69
Scottie Scheffler 442 545 335-35—69
Dustin Johnson 343 545 335-36—69
Tiger Woods 443 455 244-35—71

