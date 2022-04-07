Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Thursday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

First Round

Par out 454 343 454 – 36 Sungjae Im 343 343 354 – 32 Cameron Smith 654 332 443 – 34 Dustin Johnson 444 343 353 – 33 Joaquin Niemann 553 243 452 – 33 Scottie Scheffler 454 343 443 – 34 Danny Willett 544 344 443 – 35

Par in 443 545 344 – 36 – 72 Sungjae Im 553 344 344 – 35 _ _ 67 Cameron Smith 442 534 246 – 34 _ _ 68 Dustin Johnson 343 545 354 – 36 _ _ 69 Joaquin Niemann 543 445 344 – 36 _ _ 69 Scottie Scheffler 442 545 335 – 35 _ _ 69 Danny Willett 443 444 344 – 34 _ _ 69

