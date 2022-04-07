Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72
First Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Sungjae Im
|343
|343
|354
|–
|32
|Cameron Smith
|654
|332
|443
|–
|34
|Dustin Johnson
|444
|343
|353
|–
|33
|Joaquin Niemann
|553
|243
|452
|–
|33
|Scottie Scheffler
|454
|343
|443
|–
|34
|Danny Willett
|544
|344
|443
|–
|35
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|–
|36
|–
|72
|
|
|Sungjae Im
|553
|344
|344
|–
|35
|_
|
|_
|67
|Cameron Smith
|442
|534
|246
|–
|34
|_
|
|_
|68
|Dustin Johnson
|343
|545
|354
|–
|36
|_
|
|_
|69
|Joaquin Niemann
|543
|445
|344
|–
|36
|_
|
|_
|69
|Scottie Scheffler
|442
|545
|335
|–
|35
|_
|
|_
|69
|Danny Willett
|443
|444
|344
|–
|34
|_
|
|_
|69
Copyright
