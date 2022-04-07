Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

First Round

Par out 454 343 454 36
Sungjae Im 343 343 354 32
Cameron Smith 654 332 443 34
Dustin Johnson 444 343 353 33
Joaquin Niemann 553 243 452 33
Scottie Scheffler 454 343 443 34
Danny Willett 544 344 443 35
Par in 443 545 344 36 72
Sungjae Im 553 344 344 35 _ _ 67
Cameron Smith 442 534 246 34 _ _ 68
Dustin Johnson 343 545 354 36 _ _ 69
Joaquin Niemann 543 445 344 36 _ _ 69
Scottie Scheffler 442 545 335 35 _ _ 69
Danny Willett 443 444 344 34 _ _ 69

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories