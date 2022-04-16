Trending:
Mets face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 2:41 am
Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) vs. New York Mets (5-2)

New York; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 1.59 ERA, .35 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -164, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 5.5.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

