Mets get first no-hitter of MLB season with 5-pitcher effort

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.

Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

MARLINS 8, MARINERS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and Miami won its sixth straight game with a victory over Seattle.

Soler’s homer in the first inning bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernández (2-1) settled down after a difficult second and limited Seattle to three runs over five innings. Hernández scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one.

Seattle rallied with three runs in the ninth on Jarred Kelenic’s one-out RBI double against reliever Shawn Armstrong. Anthony Bender relieved Armstrong and allowed Luis Torrens’ sacrifice fly and Adam Frazier’s run-scoring single before retiring Ty France on a force out for his fifth save.

Mariners starter Matt Brash (1-2) was lifted after two innings. The right-hander allowed six runs, seven hits, struck out three and walked two.

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and Los Angeles rode a combined three-hitter to beat Chicago and get its sixth straight win.

Ward finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018.

Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 11.

Los Angeles pitchers retired 18 straight White Sox batters on a night when scheduled Angels starter Noah Syndergaard was scratched because of an undisclosed illness. Manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard “wasn’t feeling well” before the game, but wouldn’t elaborate on the symptoms.

Jimmy Herget stepped in to start after Noah Syndergaard was scratched and tossed three innings, allowing a run and one hit. Austin Warren (2-0) followed with two perfect innings. Raisel Iglesias got the final two outs and his sixth save as the White Sox loaded the bases.

Giolito (0-1) allowed three and five hits while striking out seven in six innings, his longest outing this season.

RAYS 6, TWINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota to halt the Twins’ seven-game win streak.

Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy (3-1). Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third. Bundy, who had given up one run in three previous starts, gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out seven.

Kluber (1-1) gave up one run on one hit and no walks in six innings, striking out six in his fourth start for the Rays. Carlos Correa had two hits, including driving in the lone run with a single, the only hit off Kluber.

PADRES 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego over Pittsburgh.

Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring.

The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Darvish (2-1) allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out five and walking one. Taylor Rogers got the last two outs for his eighth save in nine opportunities.

Zach Thompson (0-3) gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates, and Daniel Vogelbach hit two RBI singles for Pittsburgh.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat Baltimore.

Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston’s first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11.

Hill opened by retiring the first 12 batters he faced. Tanner Houck (2-1) came in to pitch three innings of two-hit ball. Matt Strahm put the tying run on with a walk before striking out Chris Owings to end the game and earn his first career save.

Baltimore wasted a strong effort by right-hander Kyle Bradish (0-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits over six innings in his major league debut.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.