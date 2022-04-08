Mets meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -179, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 on the road last season. The Mets scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

