On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets naming Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 4:58 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are naming the Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz, the team’s media relations director from 1980 to 2018.

The team said Thurday it will hold a ceremony before Sunday’s game against Arizona to dedicate the press box in honor of Horwitz.

Mets President Sandy Alderson planned to attend along with former general manager Omar Minaya and former Mets John Franco and Mookie Wilson.

Horwitz, 76, is currently the team’s vice president of alumni relations and team historian.

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories