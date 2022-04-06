Trending:
Mets-Nationals start pushed back 3 hours because of forecast

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 8:27 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The scheduled starting time for the opening day matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on Thursday was pushed back three hours because of rain in the forecast.

Washington, which is hosting the four-game season-starting series between the clubs, announced Wednesday that the Nationals and Mets agreed to play the next day at 7:05 p.m. EDT instead of 4:05 p.m. EDT.

At least they’re hoping to be able to play Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, two games slated for Thursday were pushed all the way to Friday because of bad weather that is expected: the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees, and the Seattle Mariners at the Minnesota Twins.

