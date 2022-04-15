Trending:
Mets open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) vs. New York Mets (4-2)

New York; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -228, Diamondbacks +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .382 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

