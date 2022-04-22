Trending:
Mets visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (9-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-8, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 2-4 record at home and a 5-8 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank fifth in the NL with 12 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 9-4 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have a 7-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has three doubles, a home run and eight RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 7-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

