Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:23 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 11 3 2 6
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .111
Realmuto c 4 1 4 0 1 0 .360
Harper rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .160
Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Vierling cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
2-Muzziotti pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 5 8
Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130
De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Cooper 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .227
J.Sánchez cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .105
1-Berti pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
García rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .188
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .400
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .105
Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Philadelphia 100 000 200_3 11 0
Miami 000 310 00x_4 6 0

a-singled for Vierling in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Gibson. RBIs_Harper 3 (5), Cooper (2), Wendle 2 (2), J.Sánchez (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 3, Castellanos 2); Miami 4 (Stallings 2, Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stott, García, Wendle. GIDP_Schwarber, Harper, García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 1-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 3 6 91 3.09
Bellatti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Norwood 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 1-0 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 95 3.18
Okert, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 3.86
Bass, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70
Sulser, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Bender, S, 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Okert 1-1, Bass 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:23. A_31,184 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories