Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|2
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.160
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Vierling cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|2-Muzziotti pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|5
|8
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|De La Cruz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.227
|J.Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|1-Berti pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.105
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200_3
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-singled for Vierling in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Gibson. RBIs_Harper 3 (5), Cooper (2), Wendle 2 (2), J.Sánchez (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 3, Castellanos 2); Miami 4 (Stallings 2, Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Stott, García, Wendle. GIDP_Schwarber, Harper, García.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|91
|3.09
|Bellatti
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Norwood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 1-0
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|95
|3.18
|Okert, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|3.86
|Bass, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.70
|Sulser, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Bender, S, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Okert 1-1, Bass 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:23. A_31,184 (36,742).
