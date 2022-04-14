Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 11 3 2 6 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .111 Realmuto c 4 1 4 0 1 0 .360 Harper rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .160 Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .429 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Vierling cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 2-Muzziotti pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 5 8 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130 De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Cooper 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .227 J.Sánchez cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .105 1-Berti pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 García rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .188 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .400 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .105 Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .267

Philadelphia 100 000 200_3 11 0 Miami 000 310 00x_4 6 0

a-singled for Vierling in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Gibson. RBIs_Harper 3 (5), Cooper (2), Wendle 2 (2), J.Sánchez (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 3, Castellanos 2); Miami 4 (Stallings 2, Aguilar, Chisholm Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stott, García, Wendle. GIDP_Schwarber, Harper, García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 1-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 3 6 91 3.09 Bellatti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Norwood 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 1-0 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 95 3.18 Okert, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 3.86 Bass, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70 Sulser, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Bender, S, 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Okert 1-1, Bass 1-0. HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:23. A_31,184 (36,742).

