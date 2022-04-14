Trending:
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:23 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 29 4 6 4
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 4 0 De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 0 1 3 Cooper 1b 3 1 1 1
Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 J.Sánchez cf 4 1 2 1
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 Berti pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 García rf 3 1 1 0
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 2
Vierling cf 2 1 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Muzziotti pr 0 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 1 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 200 3
Miami 000 310 00x 4

DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,1-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 3 6
Bellatti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0
Miami
Alcantara W,1-0 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5
Okert H,1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Bass H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sulser H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bender S,2-3 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:23. A_31,184 (36,742).

Top Stories