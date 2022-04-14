Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|4
|0
|
|De La Cruz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Berti pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muzziotti pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Bellatti
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Okert H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bass H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bender S,2-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:23. A_31,184 (36,742).
