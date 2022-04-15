Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|3
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.138
|Castellanos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.714
|Muzziotti cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|4
|8
|
|Soler lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|De La Cruz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|J.Sánchez cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.136
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|0
|Miami
|220
|021
|00x_7
|11
|0
a-singled for Stubbs in the 9th. b-singled for Muzziotti in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 8. 2B_Hoskins 2 (4), Stubbs (1), Soler (1), J.Sánchez (1), Cooper (1), García (1). 3B_Chisholm Jr. (1), J.Sánchez (2). HR_Castellanos (2), off Armstrong. RBIs_Castellanos (5), J.Sánchez 2 (6), Aguilar 3 (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (7). SB_Wendle (1). SF_Aguilar 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Gregorius 2, Stott, Schwarber 3); Miami 4 (J.Sánchez, Rojas 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Miami 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Camargo. GIDP_Schwarber.
DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|81
|4.50
|Nelson
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|47
|6.00
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|87
|0.87
|Head
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|0.00
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.50
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|9.00
|Castano
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Head 1-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Nelson (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:15. A_11,990 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.