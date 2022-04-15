Trending:
Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:10 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 3 6
Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .094
Hoskins 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .292
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .138
Castellanos dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .400
a-Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .714
Muzziotti cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
b-Vierling ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .063
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 11 7 4 8
Soler lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .154
De La Cruz lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Cooper dh 3 1 2 0 1 1 .280
J.Sánchez cf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .310
Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 3 0 0 .143
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .368
Stallings c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .136
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .130
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .278
Philadelphia 000 000 010_1 8 0
Miami 220 021 00x_7 11 0

a-singled for Stubbs in the 9th. b-singled for Muzziotti in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 8. 2B_Hoskins 2 (4), Stubbs (1), Soler (1), J.Sánchez (1), Cooper (1), García (1). 3B_Chisholm Jr. (1), J.Sánchez (2). HR_Castellanos (2), off Armstrong. RBIs_Castellanos (5), J.Sánchez 2 (6), Aguilar 3 (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (7). SB_Wendle (1). SF_Aguilar 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Gregorius 2, Stott, Schwarber 3); Miami 4 (J.Sánchez, Rojas 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Miami 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Camargo. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 1 4 81 4.50
Nelson 2 4 3 3 3 0 47 6.00
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 2 87 0.87
Head 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 26 0.00
Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.50
Armstrong 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 9.00
Castano 1 2 0 0 0 1 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Head 1-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Nelson (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:15. A_11,990 (36,742).

Top Stories