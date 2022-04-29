Trending:
Miami 8, Seattle 6

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 8 10 8
Frazier 2b 5 0 1 1 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 0 1 0
France 1b 5 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 2 2 1
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 1 1 2
Haniger dh 1 0 1 0 Sánchez cf 3 0 1 2
Toro pr-dh 3 1 1 0 García rf 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 Anderson lf 4 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0
Rodríguez cf 4 1 2 0 Rojas ss 4 1 2 2
Kelenic rf 3 2 1 1 Stallings c 4 1 1 1
Torrens c 3 0 1 4
Seattle 030 000 003 6
Miami 242 000 00x 8

LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 5. 2B_Torrens (1), Crawford (5), Kelenic (2), García (3). 3B_Chisholm Jr. (3). HR_Soler (2), Rojas (1). SB_Rodríguez (9). SF_Torrens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Brash L,1-2 2 7 6 6 2 3
Festa 2 2 2 2 1 4
Mills 2 1 0 0 0 0
Murfee 2 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Hernandez W,2-1 5 5 3 3 1 5
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Poteet 2 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Bender S,5-6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Mills (García), Murfee (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:06. A_9,963 (36,742).

