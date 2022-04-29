Miami 8, Seattle 6

|Seattle
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Haniger dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Toro pr-dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Anderson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kelenic rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Seattle
|030
|000
|003
|—
|6
|Miami
|242
|000
|00x
|—
|8
LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 5. 2B_Torrens (1), Crawford (5), Kelenic (2), García (3). 3B_Chisholm Jr. (3). HR_Soler (2), Rojas (1). SB_Rodríguez (9). SF_Torrens (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brash L,1-2
|2
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Festa
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Mills
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murfee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez W,2-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poteet
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bender S,5-6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Mills (García), Murfee (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:06. A_9,963 (36,742).
