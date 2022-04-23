Miami 9, Atlanta 7

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|6
|3
|4
|3
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Henry c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cooper ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|100
|113
|300
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|101
|212
|000
|—
|7
E_Riley (1). DP_Miami 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 12, Atlanta 5. 2B_Sánchez (2), Chisholm Jr. (3), Olson (8), d’Arnaud (2). 3B_Swanson (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (4), Albies (6), Dickerson (1), Riley (3). SB_Chisholm Jr. 2 (3), Wendle (2), Swanson (1), García (1). SF_Aguilar (3), Albies (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Okert W,2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I.Anderson
|5
|
|6
|3
|2
|3
|4
|McHugh BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Minter
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strider L,0-1 BS,0-1
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
Strider pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hernandez (Ozuna), Okert (Albies). WP_Armstrong, Strider.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:44. A_41,931 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.