Sports News

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:20 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 14 9 Totals 35 7 9 7
Chisholm Jr. 2b 6 3 4 3 Albies 2b 3 1 1 2
Aguilar 1b 5 0 2 1 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0
Soler lf 5 1 1 1 Riley 3b 5 1 1 1
Sánchez cf 4 0 2 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0
García dh 5 0 2 2 Rosario rf 4 0 0 0
B.Anderson rf 3 1 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 2 2 0
Wendle ss 5 2 2 0 Duvall cf 4 0 0 0
Berti 3b 2 2 0 0 Dickerson dh 3 2 1 2
Henry c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 2 2
Cooper ph 1 0 1 2
Stallings c 1 0 0 0
Miami 100 113 300 9
Atlanta 101 212 000 7

E_Riley (1). DP_Miami 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 12, Atlanta 5. 2B_Sánchez (2), Chisholm Jr. (3), Olson (8), d’Arnaud (2). 3B_Swanson (1). HR_Chisholm Jr. (4), Albies (6), Dickerson (1), Riley (3). SB_Chisholm Jr. 2 (3), Wendle (2), Swanson (1), García (1). SF_Aguilar (3), Albies (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 4
Armstrong 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Okert W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Scott S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
I.Anderson 5 6 3 2 3 4
McHugh BS,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Minter 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Strider L,0-1 BS,0-1 0 2 3 3 2 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chavez 2 2 0 0 0 5

Strider pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hernandez (Ozuna), Okert (Albies). WP_Armstrong, Strider.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:44. A_41,931 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories