Mihailovic leads CF Montreal against the New York Red Bulls

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:03 am
CF Montreal (1-3-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (3-1-1)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -161, Montreal +436, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Djordje Mihailovic leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls compiled a 13-12-9 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 8-3-6 in home games. The Red Bulls scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

Montreal finished 12-12-10 overall last season while going 3-8-6 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.4 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game last season.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Ryan Meara (injured).

Montreal: Sunusi Ibrahim (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Logan Ketterer (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

