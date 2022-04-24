Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 1 10 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Yelich dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .192 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217 b-Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Peterson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .147 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 2 16 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .317 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .169 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .355 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Vierling cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .188 a-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Milwaukee 000 000 001_1 3 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Vierling in the 7th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Taylor (4), Schwarber (2), Realmuto (3). RBIs_Yelich (8). SF_Yelich.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (McCutchen); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Schwarber). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 6 5 0 0 1 13 98 2.20 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Williams, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.68 Hader, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 7 1 0 0 1 9 89 3.74 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Knebel, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.29

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:49. A_26,175 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.