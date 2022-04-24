Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|b-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|16
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.355
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Vierling in the 7th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Taylor (4), Schwarber (2), Realmuto (3). RBIs_Yelich (8). SF_Yelich.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (McCutchen); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Schwarber). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|13
|98
|2.20
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Williams, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.68
|Hader, S, 8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|89
|3.74
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Knebel, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.29
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:49. A_26,175 (42,792).
