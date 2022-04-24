Trending:
Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 3 1 1 10
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Yelich dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .192
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217
b-Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Peterson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .147
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 2 16
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .317
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .169
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .355
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Vierling cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .188
a-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Milwaukee 000 000 001_1 3 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Vierling in the 7th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Taylor (4), Schwarber (2), Realmuto (3). RBIs_Yelich (8). SF_Yelich.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (McCutchen); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Schwarber). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 6 5 0 0 1 13 98 2.20
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Williams, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.68
Hader, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 7 1 0 0 1 9 89 3.74
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Knebel, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.29

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:49. A_26,175 (42,792).

