Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Taylor (4), Schwarber (2), Realmuto (3). SF_Yelich (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hader S,8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:49. A_26,175 (42,792).
