Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 32 0 5 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Yelich dh 3 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0
Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0
Peterson 3b 3 1 1 0 Vierling cf 2 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 001 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Taylor (4), Schwarber (2), Realmuto (3). SF_Yelich (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer 6 5 0 0 1 13
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hader S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola 7 1 0 0 1 9
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:49. A_26,175 (42,792).

