Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 11:42 pm
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 0 Totals 35 11 13 11
Ortega dh 2 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0
Schwindel ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 2 2 2
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 1 1 2
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 1
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 2 1 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 3
Rivas 1b 4 0 2 0 Narváez c 4 0 1 0
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 Cain cf 3 1 2 1
Heyward cf 2 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 3 1 1 2
Hermosillo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 100 1
Milwaukee 031 030 22x 11

E_Wong (4). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wisdom (6), Tellez (4), Wong (3), Adames (4), Narváez (2). HR_Peterson (1), McCutchen (2), Yelich (2), Renfroe 2 (4), Adames (5). SB_Wong (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks L,1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2
Norris 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 3
Newcomb 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Roberts 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Milwaukee
Houser W,2-2 6 2 0 0 3 6
Milner 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Gustave 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hendricks (Wong). WP_Gustave.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_29,062 (41,900).

