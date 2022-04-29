Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|11
|Ortega dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schwindel ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hermosillo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|031
|030
|22x
|—
|11
E_Wong (4). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wisdom (6), Tellez (4), Wong (3), Adames (4), Narváez (2). HR_Peterson (1), McCutchen (2), Yelich (2), Renfroe 2 (4), Adames (5). SB_Wong (3).
|Chicago
|Hendricks L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Norris
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Roberts
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|Houser W,2-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Milner
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cousins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hendricks (Wong). WP_Gustave.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:15. A_29,062 (41,900).
