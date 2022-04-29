Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|5
|9
|
|Ortega dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|b-Schwindel ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Hermosillo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|11
|4
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.203
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Tellez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.174
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.171
|c-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|031
|030
|22x_11
|13
|1
a-struck out for Heyward in the 7th. b-walked for Ortega in the 7th. c-singled for Peterson in the 8th.
E_Wong (4). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wisdom (6), Tellez (4), Wong (3), Adames (4), Narváez (2). HR_Peterson (1), off Hendricks; McCutchen (2), off Hendricks; Yelich (2), off Hendricks; Renfroe (3), off Norris; Renfroe (4), off Newcomb; Adames (5), off Roberts. RBIs_Cain (3), Peterson 2 (3), McCutchen (10), Yelich 2 (10), Renfroe 3 (8), Adames 2 (14). SB_Wong (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Villar 2); Milwaukee 2 (Cain, Adames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Milwaukee 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Narváez. GIDP_Wisdom, McCutchen.
DP_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Villar, Rivas; Villar, Rivas); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|85
|5.47
|Norris
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|6.00
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|7.84
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|34
|8.59
|Roberts
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|8.22
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 2-2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|101
|2.53
|Milner
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|2.70
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.86
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Roberts 1-1, Gustave 2-1. HBP_Hendricks (Wong). WP_Gustave.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:15. A_29,062 (41,900).
