Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 0 5 9 Ortega dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .208 b-Schwindel ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .317 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Rivas 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .471 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Heyward cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270 a-Hermosillo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .295

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 11 13 11 4 8 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Adames ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .225 Yelich lf 3 1 1 2 2 1 .203 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Tellez 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .217 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .229 Narváez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Cain cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .174 Peterson 3b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .171 c-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240

Chicago 000 000 100_1 3 0 Milwaukee 031 030 22x_11 13 1

a-struck out for Heyward in the 7th. b-walked for Ortega in the 7th. c-singled for Peterson in the 8th.

E_Wong (4). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wisdom (6), Tellez (4), Wong (3), Adames (4), Narváez (2). HR_Peterson (1), off Hendricks; McCutchen (2), off Hendricks; Yelich (2), off Hendricks; Renfroe (3), off Norris; Renfroe (4), off Newcomb; Adames (5), off Roberts. RBIs_Cain (3), Peterson 2 (3), McCutchen (10), Yelich 2 (10), Renfroe 3 (8), Adames 2 (14). SB_Wong (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Villar 2); Milwaukee 2 (Cain, Adames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Milwaukee 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Narváez. GIDP_Wisdom, McCutchen.

DP_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Villar, Rivas; Villar, Rivas); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 2 85 5.47 Norris 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 6.00 Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 7.84 Newcomb 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 34 8.59 Roberts 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 8.22

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, W, 2-2 6 2 0 0 3 6 101 2.53 Milner 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 2.70 Gustave 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.86 Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Roberts 1-1, Gustave 2-1. HBP_Hendricks (Wong). WP_Gustave.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_29,062 (41,900).

