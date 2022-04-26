Trending:
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 39 8 13 8
Wong 2b 4 3 2 1 Vogelbach dh 5 1 2 1
Adames ss 5 2 4 7 Hayes 3b-ss 3 2 3 1
Yelich lf 5 1 0 0 Gamel lf-cf 4 1 1 1
McCutchen dh 4 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 5 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 Newman ss 3 1 2 2
Taylor rf 5 1 1 1 Castillo ph-ss 1 0 1 0
Narváez c 5 1 2 2 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 Chavis ph-2b 2 0 0 1
Peterson 3b 4 1 1 0 Pérez c 4 0 1 2
Suwinski rf 5 1 1 0
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0
Marcano ph-lf 2 1 1 0
Milwaukee 200 026 002 12
Pittsburgh 010 030 121 8

E_Wong (3), VanMeter (1), Chavis (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Adames (3), Pérez (2), Vogelbach (3), Gamel (2), Hayes (6), Marcano (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Adames 2 (4). SB_Wong (2), McCutchen (3). SF_Chavis (1), Hayes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff 4 7 4 4 2 6
Suter W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Milner 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Ureña 2 1-3 4 3 1 1 0
Hader S,9-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Keller 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 1
Fletcher L,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Hembree 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Sulser 2 2-3 2 2 0 1 4
Howard 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Woodruff pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:29. A_8,493 (38,747).

