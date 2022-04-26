Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|4
|7
|
|Hayes 3b-ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Taylor rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castillo ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Narváez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chavis ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suwinski rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marcano ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|200
|026
|002
|—
|12
|Pittsburgh
|010
|030
|121
|—
|8
E_Wong (3), VanMeter (1), Chavis (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Adames (3), Pérez (2), Vogelbach (3), Gamel (2), Hayes (6), Marcano (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Adames 2 (4). SB_Wong (2), McCutchen (3). SF_Chavis (1), Hayes (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Suter W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ureña
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hader S,9-9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Fletcher L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Sulser
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Howard
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Woodruff pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:29. A_8,493 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.