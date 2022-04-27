Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marisnick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gamel ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Tsutsugo (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Wong (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashby
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Gott W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,10-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Crowe L,1-1 BS,1-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|De Jong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
HBP_Howard (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:01. A_8,331 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.