Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 9:52 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 27 1 1 0
McCutchen dh 5 0 0 0 Castillo ss 2 1 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 VanMeter ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b-ss 2 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 1 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 Chavis 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0
Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 Pérez c 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 3 0 1 1 Suwinski rf 3 0 0 0
Marisnick lf 2 0 0 0
Gamel ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 201 3
Pittsburgh 000 001 000 1

E_Tsutsugo (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Wong (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Ashby 5 2-3 1 1 1 5 6
Gott W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boxberger H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,10-10 1 0 0 0 2 3
Pittsburgh
Peters 2 0 0 0 1 0
Wilson 4 1 0 0 0 4
Crowe L,1-1 BS,1-2 1 3 2 1 0 1
De Jong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 2-3 0 1 1 3 1

Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_Howard (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:01. A_8,331 (38,747).

