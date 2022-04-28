Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 3 13 McCutchen dh 4 1 3 3 1 1 .250 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Tellez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .140 Brosseau 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208 b-Yelich ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .197 Peterson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Wong 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .209 Jackson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 c-Narváez ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 0 11 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .271 Suwinski rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Castillo ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .239 VanMeter 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196

Milwaukee 100 000 002_3 9 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 200_2 6 0

a-flied out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Brosseau in the 9th. c-singled for Jackson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Chavis (2). HR_McCutchen (1), off Quintana. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (9), Suwinski (1), Castillo (4). SF_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Adames 2, Renfroe); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 6 3 0 0 0 7 92 5.00 Boxberger, BS, 0-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 2.35 Suter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 6.00 Milner, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.50 Williams, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.32

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 4 1 1 0 9 78 3.32 Yajure 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 37 11.70 Hembree 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 6.14 Bednar, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Stratton, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3 1 4 2 2 0 0 16 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Hembree 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_8,332 (38,747).

