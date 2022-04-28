Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|3
|13
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|b-Yelich ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|c-Narváez ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Castillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|002_3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200_2
|6
|0
a-flied out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Brosseau in the 9th. c-singled for Jackson in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Chavis (2). HR_McCutchen (1), off Quintana. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (9), Suwinski (1), Castillo (4). SF_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Adames 2, Renfroe); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|92
|5.00
|Boxberger, BS, 0-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2.35
|Suter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.00
|Milner, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.50
|Williams, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.32
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|78
|3.32
|Yajure
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|11.70
|Hembree
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|6.14
|Bednar, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Stratton, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Hembree 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:08. A_8,332 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.